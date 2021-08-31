Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Kannapolis

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their 12-game home stand with a six-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, starting tonight at 7:00 p.m. RHP Gavin Collyer (2-0, 3.63) starts on the bump for the Wood Ducks and Kannapolis will send RHP Matthew Thompson (1-7, 6.71) to the mound.

WOOD DUCKS FALL IN FINALE WITH FAYETTEVILLE: Despite two scoreless innings to start the game, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 9-1 Sunday afternoon. The Wood Ducks were held to just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Jayce Easley went two-for-four with an RBI to earn the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 34-20 (.623) on the road this season, which is the best road record in the Low-A East. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 6-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 55-28 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (255) . Jayce Easley (62), Luisangel Acuña (39) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Alejandro Osuna (17), Angel Aponte (14), Keithron Moss (14), Xavier Valentin (12), and Thomas Saggese (11) have also been active on the base paths this season. Every member of the active roster has at least one stolen base.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: After winning their first two games at home, the Wood Ducks struggled through June and July within the confines of Grainger Stadium. They eclipsed the .500 mark at home in early August, which was the first time they had a record of .500 or better since May 13th. The Wood Ducks now have 26 wins at home this season.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 540 - 482 and 144 - 113 in the first two innings. Down East is 17-4 when they score first at home, and 45-13 overall when they score first.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 34-20 road record and are 26-22 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have a 29-20 record overall, with a 6-7 record at home. Their green jersey owns the best winning percentage (.650) with a 13-7 record this season. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season. Their primary home (white) jersey owns a 12-11 record this season. The Wood Ducks have a winning record with every jersey they've worn this season.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, the Woodies saw inconsistent play through June and most of July. Down East played .500 baseball in the month of July, going 14-14 with a team ERA of 5.99. The Woodies are now 17-8 in the month of August, with a 4.33 ERA. With their win last night, Down East is outscoring their opponents 152-124 through 25 games in August.

BUT CAN THEY GET ON BASE?: The Wood Ducks have seen a lot of streaks this season. Although they're in the middle of the pack in the Low-A East in OBP (.339) the Woodies have seen some of their players reach some impressive on-base streaks. Jayce Easley (7/4 - 8/3) and Cristian Inoa (7/22 - 8/28) both have tallied a season-high is a 25-game on-base streak. Luisangel Acuña has four on-base streaks of 5+ and two of 10+ games, with his season-high at 16 straight games.

