Ballers Split Series with Lynchburg, Fall 15-0 Sunday Afternoon

August 31, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers entered Sunday's game in pursuit of a series clinch, ultimately falling short to the Lynchburg Hillcats and earning a series split in a 15-0 loss at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Martin Carrasco (L, 1-7) made his second start for the Ballers this week, struggling through three difficult innings to accumulate four punchouts while allowing one walk, seven hits, and five runs. LHP Garvin Alston relieved Carrasco in the fourth inning, unable to change the tides on the hill, allowing five runs on two hits, walking two and getting one strikeout.

Lynchburg gave starting RHP Josh Wolf run support early and often in Sunday's ballgame, striking for 15 total runs in an offensive explosion. Wolf's outing on the mound was just as impressive, tallying nine strikeouts in four shutout innings of work, walking two and allowing two hits. RHP Zach Hart (W, 6-2) entered in the fifth, continuing the dominance on the mound for the Hillcats. The Hartford, Conn. native delivered two innings, punching out four and walking one, allowing just two hits.

Seven of the nine Lynchburg starters tallied RBIs in Sunday's matchup. OF Alexfri Planez led the way on offense for Lynchburg, batting 3-5 with a home run and 3 RBIs. OF Jorge Burgos provided four doubles in his 4-4 day at the plate, gathering two walks along the course of the ballgame. C Andres Melendez and 2B Milan Tolentino each worked for 3 RBIs to pull the Hillcats lead ahead of obtainable reach for the Cannon Ballers.

Kannapolis will use an off-day for rest on Monday before departing for Kinston, N.C. to play a six-game series with the Down East Wood Ducks, Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The Ballers are back home September 7-12 to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Low-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Tickets can be purchased for any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark. Fans can also keep up with the action on the team's social media outlets, with live in-game updates being provided on twitter at @kcannonballers.

