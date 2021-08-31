Tuesday Game Postponed

Due to the amount of rain in the forecast, tonight's game has been postponed. Thursday will now be a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 5:30pm.

If you had a ticket for Tuesday, your ticket can now be exchanged for any of our remaining home games during the regular season.

If you have a ticket for Thursday, your ticket is good for BOTH games. Gates will open at 5:00pm on Thursday.

New schedule for the week:

Wednesday, 9/1/2021 - 7:05pm

Thursday, 9/2/2021 - Two 7-inning games starting at 5:30pm with a thirty-minute break between the first and second game

Friday, 9/3/2021 - 7:05pm

Saturday, 9/4/2021 - 6:05pm

Sunday, 9/5/2021 - 4:05pm

