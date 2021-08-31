Tuesday Game Postponed
August 31, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release
Due to the amount of rain in the forecast, tonight's game has been postponed. Thursday will now be a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 5:30pm.
If you had a ticket for Tuesday, your ticket can now be exchanged for any of our remaining home games during the regular season.
If you have a ticket for Thursday, your ticket is good for BOTH games. Gates will open at 5:00pm on Thursday.
New schedule for the week:
Wednesday, 9/1/2021 - 7:05pm
Thursday, 9/2/2021 - Two 7-inning games starting at 5:30pm with a thirty-minute break between the first and second game
Friday, 9/3/2021 - 7:05pm
Saturday, 9/4/2021 - 6:05pm
Sunday, 9/5/2021 - 4:05pm
