FredNats, Red Sox Postponed in Salem
August 31, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
SALEM, VA - Tuesday night's series opener between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to rain and wet conditions at Haley Toyota Field.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 5:30.
The FredNats will take on the Red Sox on Wednesday night in the revised series opener. First pitch from Haley Toyota Field in Salem is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.
