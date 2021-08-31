FredNats, Red Sox Postponed in Salem

SALEM, VA - Tuesday night's series opener between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to rain and wet conditions at Haley Toyota Field.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 5:30.

The FredNats will take on the Red Sox on Wednesday night in the revised series opener. First pitch from Haley Toyota Field in Salem is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

