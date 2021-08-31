Jose Lopez Promoted, RiverDogs Add Three Pitchers

CHARLESTON, S.C. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that pitcher Jose Lopez has been promoted from the Charleston RiverDogs roster to High-A Bowling Green and pitchers Ian Leatherman, Victor Munoz and Juan Rivera have joined the team from the Florida Complex League. In addition, pitchers Hector Figueroa and Steffon Moore were released. With the promotion of Lopez, 15 RiverDogs have been elevated to Bowling Green during the 2021 season.

Lopez split his time in the Lowcountry between the starting rotation and the bullpen. In total, he went 3-6 with a 4.48 earned run average for the RiverDogs. The left-hander struck out 77 opposing hitters in 66.1 innings and limited the opposition to a .217 batting average. Recently, he transitioned to a late-inning role and turned in four consecutive scoreless appearances with three saves.

The 22-year old was signed by the Rays as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2016. Lopez owns a career 3.64 ERA in 60 appearances with four different Rays affiliates.

Leatherman, selected by the Rays in the 16th round of this summer's draft, becomes the first 2021 draft pick to join the RiverDogs roster. A product of Central Michigan University, the right-hander tossed 4.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts for the FCL Rays.

Munoz pitched ten times for the FCL Rays this season, making seven starts, posting a 1-1 record with a 1.95 ERA. He struck out 38 while walking six in 32.1 innings. Munoz was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Rivera pitched out of the bullpen 14 times for the FCL Rays this season. He was 4-0 with a 3.80 ERA and recorded 31 strikeouts in 21.1 innings on the mound. The Rays signed the 23-year old in 2019 out of the Dominican Republic.

The RiverDogs are on the road Tuesday night in Columbia with the first of six games against the Fireflies. The RiverDogs magic number to clinch a spot in the Low-A East Championship series is 8. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Playoff tickets for the Low-A East Championship Series in September are on sale now at riverdogs.com. For a limited time, fans who purchase tickets to the team's first home playoff game will receive all subsequent home games for free. Purchase playoff tickets here.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

