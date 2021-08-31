Read Joins FredNats on Rehab, Stainbrook Promoted, Rutledge Activated from Injured List

SALEM, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Monday and Tuesday a series of moves that impact the Fredericksburg Nationals roster. On Monday, Triple-A Rochester catcher Raudy Read had his rehab assignment transferred to the FredNats from the FCL Nationals. On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Troy Stainbrook was transferred to Advanced-A Wilmington and right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge was activated from the injured list.

Read, 27, participated in the Fredericksburg alternate site and batted .333 in five games for the Red Wings before being placed on the injured list on May 14. Read, who played in parts of two major league seasons for the Washington Nationals in 2017 and 2019, returns to the minor league franchise where he played for the Potomac Nationals in 2015 and 2016. He will wear uniform number 38.

Stainbrook, 24, went 2-1 with a 6.33 earned run average in a team-leading 28 relief appearances for the FredNats this season. He struck out 52 batters in 41.2 innings, and went 2-for-2 in save opportunities.

Rutledge, 22, was placed on the injured list on August 11. In three starts this season with the FredNats, the 2019 first rounder is 1-1 with a 5.79 earned run average. Rutledge will start Tuesday's series opener in Salem.

The active roster currently stands at 30, plus one minor league rehab.

The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a six-game series in Salem against the Red Sox on Tuesday night. First pitch from Haley Toyota Field is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Salem's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

