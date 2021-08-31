'Birds Bats Explode in Rout of Mudcats

ZEBULON, N.C. - After coughing up four runs in the first innings, the Delmarva Shorebirds bounced back and then some in an 18-9 romp of the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

The win moves the Shorebirds (58-45) just three games back of the Mudcats (61-42) for the second Low-A East postseason spot.

Carolina strung together five straight two-out hits in the first resulting in RBI singles for Ernesto Martinez and Alex Binelas before Wes Clarke capped the frame with a two-run homer, his third of the season.

The Shorebirds took advantage of three Carolina errors in the third to rally to take the lead. Colton Cowser stroked an RBI single to get the Shorebirds on the board with Jacob Teter then reaching on an error that plated a run. Donta' Williams tied the game with a two-run double off the wall in rightfield before Connor Pavolony drove in Williams to give the Shorebirds a 5-4 lead.

Carolina tied the score in the bottom half of the third thanks to a Clarke two-out RBI single.

Delmarva loaded the bases to begin the fifth and retook the lead on a walk to Pavolony that forced home a run. Mason Janvrin then drove in two with a single before Connor Norby plated another with a sacrifice fly. With the bases loaded again, Teter singled home a run with Coby Mayo then getting hit by a pitch to plate another. Williams concluded the frame with another RBI single to make it 12-5.

Binelas made sure the Mudcats stayed in the game with a two-run homer in the fifth, his third of the year. Later in the inning, Zack Raabe drove in two with a flare to rightfield, moving Carolina to within three.

The Shorebirds made sure that was as close as the Carolina comeback would come. Cowser roped another RBI single in the sixth with Teter following with a two-run blast, his first of the year, to make it 15-9. Williams drove in his fourth run of the game with another base hit before Pavolony capped the scoring with a two-run double, making it 18-9.

Jensen Elliott (4-1) picked up the win for the Shorebirds with 3.1 innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits and a walk, striking out two.

Justin Miller (0-1) suffered the loss for the Mudcats, conceding four run on two hits and four walks, striking out two.

Delmarva plated a season-high 18 runs on 15 hits and 10 walks with every player in the lineup collecting at least one hit and one run. Teter, Williams, and Pavolony each drove in four runs while Cowser and Janvrin brought in two. The squad finished 10-for-21 with runners in scoring position.

The Shorebirds will look to keep up the pressure against the Mudcats on Wednesday, September 1. Ty Blach (0-0, 0.00) toes the rubber for Delmarva against Brendan Murphy (5-6, 5.45) for Carolina. First pitch from Five County Stadium is slated for 7:00 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Fox Sports 960 AM and streaming online on IHeartRadio. MiLB.TV coverage will be provided by the Mudcats.

