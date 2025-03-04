Domenic DiVincentiis makes 35 saves on 37 shots in the win

March 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (19-30-1-2) returned home with a 5-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins (28-21-4-2) in a Tuesday morning matchup. The Moose were coming off a 2-1 shootout loss Tuesday on Saturday.

The Moose jumped out front 23 seconds into the contest when Mason Shaw fed Axel Jonsson-Fjällby in front for the game's opening goal. Manitoba netminder Domenic DiVincentiis took over from there, making 16 saves in the period as Grand Rapids pressed for an equalizer. Despite the barrage, DiVincentiis helped the Moose carry a 1-0 edge to the intermission.

The Moose added to their advantage midway through the second period. Danny Zhilkin and Ryan Chyzowski combined to get the puck to Mark Liwiski who was able to extend the lead to 2-0. The Manitoba power play struck less than two minutes later, sending the Moose to a 3-0 edge, when Dominic Toninato deflected the puck past Jack Campbell. DiVincentiis made another 11 saves in the period to maintain the lead. Campbell stopped six of eight in the frame.

Manitoba fell into penalty trouble early in the third and Grand Rapids took advantage. Shai Buium blasted his first AHL goal past DiVincentiis to convert on a five-on-three opportunity 6:47 into the period. With time remaining on the Griffins power play, Jaret Anderson-Dolan sped out of the Manitoba zone to create a two-on-one chance. Anderson-Dolan fed Jonsson-Fjällby who shifted to the backhand to put away his second of the game for a shorthanded tally and a 4-1 lead. The Moose pressed their lead to 5-1 within three minutes when Anderson-Dolan set up Tyson Empey for another quick strike. The Griffins added a final goal with five minutes to play as Cross Hanas slipped a shot through traffic to settle the score at 5-2. DiVincentiis finished the contest with 35 saves, while Campbell wrapped with 18 stops.

Quotable

Moose head coach Mark Morrison (click for full interview)

"We scored an early goal and sometimes that can give you a little false sense of security. But we weren't moving our feet. I thought we were slow. I thought they took it to us, and I thought our goalie, held us in there, gave us a chance to get our legs."

Statbook

Dominic Toninato (1G) has points in five consecutive games (4G, 2A)

Mason Shaw (2A) has points in three straight games (1G, 3A)

Elias Salomonsson (1A) posted a season-high plus-four rating

Jaret Anderson-Dolan (2A) has 11 points (3G, 8A) over his past games

Domenic DiVincentiis recorded his eighth game, and third consecutive, with a save percentage above .930

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Griffins in a rematch Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

