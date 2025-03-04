Penguins Continue Playoff Push with Another Jam-Packed Week

March 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (29-14-7-1) returns home after seven-game road swing

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 26 - PENGUINS 2 at Rochester 5

Three first-period goals by the Americans ultimately provided enough insurance to put down the Penguins. Rutger McGroarty and Boris Katchouk found the back of the net for the Pens.

Friday, Feb. 28 - PENGUINS 2 at Syracuse 0

An epic goalie duel ended with Filip Larsson posting a 31-save shutout. Valtteri Puustinen scored one minute into the game, followed by Atley Calvert's first AHL goal late in the third.

Saturday, Mar. 1 - PENGUINS 4 at Hershey 5 (OT)

With first place in the division on the line, the Penguins couldn't hold onto three-goal lead, and fell in overtime. Puustinen scored twice, while rookies McGroarty and Ville Koivunen added the other goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Mar. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Belleville

The Penguins and Senators split two decisions in Belleville back in January. This game was initially scheduled for Jan. 18, but was postponed due to arena repairs required beneath the ice.

Friday, Mar. 7 - PENGUINS at Hartford

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 4-0-0-0 against Hartford this season, out-scoring the Wolf Pack 17-4. Vasily Ponomarev paces all players in the season series with seven points (4G-3A).

Saturday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS vs. Belleville

The Penguins host their annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration with Belleville coming back to town. Prior to this week, the Senators have not played in Northeast PA since Nov. 4, 2023.

Sunday, Mar. 9 - PENGUINS vs. Syracuse

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wraps up its three-in-three weekend with another physical bout with the Crunch. Former Penguin Conor Sheary has tallied 13 points in his last 10 games (3G-10A).

Ice Chips

- The Penguins have scored within the first minute of the game four times this season, and 15 times within the first five minutes.

- Boris Katchouk and Ville Koivunen are both on six-game point streaks. Katchouk has tallied eight points (4G-4A), and Koivunen has nine points (2G-7A) during that span.

- Koivunen leads all AHL rookies with 48 points (17G-31A).

- Rutger McGroarty is currently in the midst of a career-best four-game point streak (3G-1A), and he has 10 points in his last eight games (4G-6A).

- Filip Larsson registered his fifth shutout of the season on Friday in Syracuse, tying him for the league lead.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 52 33 14 5 0 71 .683

2. Providence 54 31 17 4 2 68 .630

3. PENGUINS 51 29 14 7 1 66 .647

4. Charlotte 50 29 15 3 3 64 .640

5. Lehigh Valley 56 28 21 5 2 63 .563

6. Springfield 52 27 19 2 4 60 .577

7. Hartford 55 22 26 5 2 51 .464

8. Bridgeport 54 12 36 3 3 30 .278

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ville Koivunen* 51 17 31 48

Emil Bemström^ 43 21 25 46

Boris Katchouk 49 19 25 44

Vasily Ponomarev 40 11 20 31

Rutger McGroarty* 49 10 21 31

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 18 9-4-3 2.39 .927 5

Joel Blomqvist 15 7-5-3 2.93 .910 1

Tristan Jarry^ 12 6-5-1 2.67 .908 1

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Mar. 4 Belleville Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 7 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 8 Belleville Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 9 Syracuse Mohegan Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Feb. 20 (RW) Mathieu De St. Phalle Recalled from WHL

Thu, Feb. 22 (RW) Emil Bemström Reassigned by PIT

Thu, Feb. 27 (RW) Emil Bemström Recalled to PIT

Thu, Feb. 27 (LW) Matt Nieto Assigned by PIT

Thu, Feb. 27 (C) Gabe Klassen Recalled from WHL

Mon, Mar. 3 (G) Joel Blomqvist Reassigned by PIT

Mon, Mar. 3 (G) Tristan Jarry Recalled to PIT

Tue, Mar. 4 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT from WHL

