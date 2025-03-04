Penguins Stalled by Senators in 4-1 Loss

March 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were defeated by the Belleville Senators, 4-1, on Tuesday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Patience paid off for the Senators, who were originally scheduled to make this visit on Jan. 18, but the game had to be postponed due to arena repairs required underneath the concreate ice floor. Six weeks later, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (29-15-7-1) struck first, but saw Belleville rattle off the next four goals to seize the win.

Atley Calvert notched the first goal of the night, tipping in a shot released by Matt Nieto seven minutes in. Playing in his first game since Jan. 4, defenseman Sebastian Aho also gathered an assist on the opening tally.

Over five minutes of uninterrupted play followed Calvert's goal, but the next stoppage was an equalizer from Belleville. Hayden Hodgson pounded in a backdoor feed at 12:51.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first power play of the night resulted in a shorthanded strike for Zach Ostapchuk of the Senators, giving Belleville a 2-1 lead with 4:16 left in the first period.

The Senators ran their lead to 3-1 when Xavier Bourgault banged in a rebound midway through the second frame.

The Penguins showed more spunk after falling behind by two, but all of their attempts were rebuffed by Senators goalie Leevi Meriläinen.

Meriläinen continued to stonewall Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the third, eventually leading to an empty netter by Max Guénette.

Meriläinen finished with 35 saves, while Filip Larsson turned away 24 of the 27 shots he faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is the start of another three-in-three weekend, as the team treks to play the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, Mar. 7. Game time for the Penguins and Wolf Pack is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at XL Center.

The Penguins' next home game is also against the Senators on Saturday, Mar. 8. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration game will start at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

