Sergei Murashov Returns to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

March 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned goaltender Sergei Murashov to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Wheeling Nailers.

Murashov was selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He is 6-0-0 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season with a 1.99 goals against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout.

Murashov is also 17-7-1 with Wheeling. That record featured a 13-game win streak that lasted from Nov. 6 until it was broken in overtime on Jan. 8. It was the longest winning streak by a goalie in Nailers history, and the longest winning streak by a rookie in ECHL history.

Overall, the 20-year-old sports a 2.40 goals against average and .922 save percentage as a Nailer.

Prior to joining the Penguins, Murashov spent the past several seasons establishing himself as one of the best goalies in the Russian junior ranks. In four seasons playing in the MHL, Murashov posted a 73-30-12 record, a 2.04 goals against average, .934 save percentage and 22 shutouts. He also suited up in seven KHL games for his hometown team, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, going 4-1-2 with one shutout.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Tuesday, Mar. 4, against the Belleville Senators. Puck drop between the Pens and Sens is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

