Hockey, Hops & Hope Returns Monday

March 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins and Easterseals MORC are partnering for the 10th annual Hockey, Hops & Hope, a wine and craft beer tasting fundraiser that will be held Monday, March 10 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Fox Subaru showroom (6115 28th St. SE).

Griffins players and coaches will serve a variety of wine and craft beer samples to guests at the event, which will feature music, food, and a silent auction, with funds supporting Easterseals MORC programs and services in West Michigan.

The event is sponsored by Fox Subaru, Imperial Beverage, YoChef's Catering Company and Art of the Table. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $50 per person (or $80 for two) at eastersealsmorc.com or by phone at (616) 942-2081. All proceeds from this event will go directly to benefit Easterseals MORC programs and services.

"We are pleased to partner with the Grand Rapids Griffins once again on this amazing event," said Easterseals MORC CEO Brent Wirth. "It's exciting to see the team rally around our mission to improve the lives of individuals with varying disabilities in our communities."

"Hockey, Hops & Hope is a unique event with an awful lot of fun involved. Our players and coaches look forward to this event every year and it has become a staple of our community outreach," said Griffins senior corporate sales account manager Steve Ritsema. "We take great pride in working closely with [director of development and community relations] Denise Durkee, Brent Wirth and others who, with their passion for Easterseals MORC, inspire us in our desire to assist in raising money and awareness for this great cause."

