Game Day Preview - CGY vs CV

March 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hot Diggity, it's Toonie Dog Tuesday.

The Wranglers are at home March 4-5 for a double-header battle against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Matchup

Both teams are currently tied for second place in the Pacific Division with 66 points.

The Wranglers enter the matchup with a split double-header against the Abbotsford Canucks on Feb. 28 and March 1 (W 3-2, L 8-4 respectively).

On the other end of the ice, the Firebirds are coming off of a 6-5 victory against the San Diego Gulls on Feb 28.

Players to Watch

Hunter Brzustewicz leads the Wranglers rookies in points (22) and has picked up three points in the past four games.

Brzustewicz has been a playmaker for the Wranglers, notching 18 assists in the season.

Rookie Jani Nyman of the Firebirds continues to lead his team in points (40).

Nyman has 15 points in his last 12 games.

