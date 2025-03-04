Friends Night Coffee Mug Giveaway this Friday

March 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







How you doin'? The IceHogs are excited to host FRIENDS™ Night at the BMO Center on Friday, March 7 for the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Iowa Wild!

The first 1,500 fans will receive an IceHogs branded Central Perk coffee mug! Fans will line up early for this one so be sure to plan ahead. General doors open at 6 p.m. We will be celebrating FRIENDS™ all night long with unique contests, clips from the show, and special FRIENDS™ themed prizes!

Friday is also our next Pizza Hut Family Pack game with packages starting at just $40 for two people. Family Packs include 2 upper sideline tickets, 2 slices of Pizza Hut pizza, 2 cans of soda, parking, 2 Pizza Hut coupons for free items, 1 tote bag. Additional tickets are just $20 each and include upper sideline ticket, slice of pizza, can of soda, and Pizza Hut coupon. The deadline to purchase Family Pack tickets is 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Last but not least, Friday is another $2 Beer Night presented by Bud Light at WXRX, featuring select $2 cans of beer available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s24).

