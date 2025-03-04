Condors Receive Jones After Oilers Trade

March 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors received winger Max Jones after the 2016 first round selection was acquired via trade earlier in the day by the Edmonton Oilers.

Jones, 27, had 21 points (13g-8a) in 38 games with Providence this season. Full details of the Oilers trade today are below.

Oilers Acquire Forwards Trent Frederic, Max Jones and Petr Hauser

The Edmonton Oilers have made a pair of trades to acquire forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones along with the rights to forward Petr Hauser.

Trade 1: Boston Bruins trade Trent Frederic (50% retained) to New Jersey Devils in exchange for unsigned draft choice Petr Hauser.

Trade 2: New Jersey trades Trent Frederic (50% retained) to Edmonton in exchange for unsigned draft choice Shane Lachance

Trade 3: Boston trades Max Jones and unsigned draft choice Petr Hauser to Edmonton in exchange for Max Wanner (D), St. Louis' second round pick in 2025 (owned by Edmonton) and Edmonton's own fourth round selection in 2026.

Frederic (6'3", 221, 27) has appeared in 57 games for the Bruins this season tallying eight goals and seven assists. The St. Louis, Missouri native ranked second among forwards in hits this season for the Bruins with 155 after leading the team in hits during the 2023-24 season (204).

Originally drafted by the Bruins in 2016 (29th overall), the veteran left-shot forward has recorded 55 goals along with 54 assists for 109 points over 337 career games.

Jones (6'3", 216 lbs, 27) has dressed in seven games with Boston this season and 38 games with the Providence Bruins (AHL) where he has put up 13 goals and eight assists.

Hailing from Rochester, Michigan, the left-shot forward was originally Anaheim's first round selection in 2016 (24th overall). He played 258 games for the Ducks over six seasons registering 31 goals and 31 assists before signing with Boston ahead of this season.

Hauser (6'3", 200 lbs, 21) is playing in Czechia this season suiting up in 25 games in the top league between HC Plzen and KC Vitkovice tallying a goal and three assists. Additionally, he has dressed in 16 games with HC Stadion Litomerice of the Czech second league where he has amassed five goals and four assists.

The Plzen, Czechia native was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He represented his country at each of the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships putting up four goals and two assists over 14 games and winning a silver medal in 2022.

