Ellis & Penalty Kill Exceptional as T-Birds Blank Checkers

March 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Colten Ellis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (28-19-2-4) rode a sensational night by their penalty kill and netminding to a 3-0 win over the Charlotte Checkers (29-15-3-3) on Tuesday night inside Bojangles Coliseum.

The Checkers' power play had been a thorn in the side of the T-Birds in the season series, but the tone changed on Charlotte's first man-advantage on Tuesday when MacKenzie MacEachern moved the puck past a pinching point man and created a 2-on-1 across the Checkers line. Corey Andonovski alertly presented himself as a one-time target, and he blasted a one-timer over the stick of Cooper Black to give Springfield a 1-0 lead at 11:42 of the first. The goal was Springfield's fifth shorthanded tally of the season and the second in as many games for Andonovski.

Colten Ellis was locked in from the get-go, as the Checkers' league-leading shooting attack unloaded 14 tries on the Springfield goalie in the first, but Ellis made light work of those chances as Springfield went 2-for-2 on the kill in the opening 20 minutes.

The T-Birds were much better in preventing the Charlotte attack from generating a heavy workload on Ellis in the second period. Still, the Springfield netminder was at his best when called upon, as he made another eight denials in the middle period, including a sneaky shoulder save on a high-rising attempt from Wilmer Skoog.

The Springfield penalty kill continued their marvelous work at the midpoint of the third, fending off another Charlotte opportunity, and just moments after the penalty expired, MacEachern circled to the right circle and snapped a wrist shot against the grain that eluded Black at 13:07 of the third. The reliable winger's second point of the night and seventh goal of the campaign gave the T-Birds some much-needed insurance and a 2-0 lead.

Ellis remained dialed in, and with Black on the bench, he came up with his most sensational save of the night, stonewalling Justin Sourdif on a forehand-to-backhand bid at close range to keep the two-goal lead safe.

WIth Charlotte on one more power play in the closing seconds, Matthew Peca intercepted a cross-seam pass. He raced into the Checkers zone to deposit the puck into the empty net, extending his goal streak to a Thunderbirds team-record seven straight games, which also ties for the longest streak in the AHL this year. Peca's finishing touch also marked a new single-season career high for the captain, who now has 24 goals for the season.

Ellis secured his second shutout of the season with 32 stops to close the night, improving his record to 19-7-3 for the season.

The T-Birds and Checkers square off once more in the Queen City on Wednesday night for a 7:00 p.m. rematch. With a regulation win, the T-Birds can pull even in the standings with their division rivals. The clubs will conclude their season series with two games in Springfield during the final weekend of the regular season.

