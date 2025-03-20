Does Vancouver's 4-0 Start Make Them a Trophy Contender?: this Is MLS
March 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 2-1 Victory over El Salvador National Team - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- 'Caps look to remain perfect as they host Chicago Fire FC at BC Place on Saturday
- 'Caps Only the Seventh MLS Team to Earn 12 Points From Their First Four Matches
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC
- Ocampo and White score as 'Caps advance to quarterfinals