Dodgers Complete Sunday Sweep of Iowa

August 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers swept both games of a doubleheader against the Iowa Cubs Sunday evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, winning Game 1, 5-0, and winning Game 2, 5-2, as the teams closed out a four-game series.

With victories in the two seven-inning games, the Dodgers won the series, 3-1, and improved to 10-2 against the I-Cubs this season.

Tim Locastro accounted for four of the Dodgers' 12 total hits on the day over the two games combined, including two doubles, scored three runs, was hit by pitch twice and collected a RBI to lead Oklahoma City's offense.

The Dodgers won the first game, 5-0, as the teams were making up a game that was postponed April 9 in Des Moines due to inclement weather. Oklahoma City picked up its ninth shutout victory of the season and third in the month of August.

Oklahoma City played as the visiting team in Game 1 and quickly took the lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run double by Edwin RÃ-os and RBI single by Travis Taijeron for a 3-0 advantage. RÃ-os went on to pace the Dodgers with two hits and two RBI in the first game.

The Dodgers (66-58) added to their lead in the fifth inning when Locastro was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a RBI single by Andrew Toles for a 4-0 advantage.

Oklahoma City pitcher Tyler Pill entered the game to pinch-hit in the seventh inning and homered into the Iowa bullpen in right-center field to boost Oklahoma City's lead to 5-0. The home run was Pill's first with Oklahoma City and the second of his career. He also homered in 2014 while playing for Double-A Binghamton.

Dodgers starting pitcher Justin DeFratus (3-4) was credited with the win, pitching six shutout innings, allowing seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Manny Bañuelos closed out the game with a scoreless seventh inning.

Iowa starting pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng (2-13) was charged with the loss, allowing four runs and five hits over 6.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and had seven strikeouts.

In Game 2, both teams played through three scoreless frames before the Dodgers opened a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Locastro and Donovan Solano hit back-to-back singles before Toles hit into a fielder's choice that brought home the first run of the game. Kyle Garlick followed with a two-run home run out to left-center field for a 3-0 Oklahoma City advantage. The homer was Garlick's team-leading 16th of the season.

The Dodgers added two more runs in the fifth inning.

Matt Beaty returned from the disabled list and walked to lead off for the Dodgers. He advanced to third base on a single by Rocky Gale. He then scored on a passed ball for a 4-0 Dodgers lead. Locastro followed with his third hit of the game - a RBI double to the wall in left field - to extend Oklahoma City's lead to 5-0.

Iowa's first runs of the day came in the top of the sixth inning as the I-Cubs (46-79) connected on four straight singles to open the inning, including RBI knocks by Ryan Court and Chris Coghlan to cut the Dodgers' lead to three runs.

Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (3-3) picked up the win, allowing two runs and seven hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Edward Paredes followed with a scoreless sixth inning before Joe Broussard closed out the game for his ninth save.

Iowa relievers Alberto Baldonado (7-2) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) and four hits over 1.1 innings.

After a league-wide day off Monday, the Dodgers open a three-game home series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Live radio coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.