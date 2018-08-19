Back-to-Back-to-Back Home Runs Doom Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The first-place Memphis Redbirds (76-50) were undone by back-to-back-to-back home runs by the Round Rock Express (Rangers) in the fifth inning and lost the series finale Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park, 3-1.

Prior to the fifth inning, Round Rock had 10 hits, all singles, but had stranded nine runners on base. Tommy Joseph, Andy Ibanez, and Carlos Perez then went back-to-back-to-back off Redbirds starter Austin Warner to open the fifth inning, and that was all she wrote in the game.

Memphis had not surrendered three-straight home runs in a game since July 3, 2013 at Iowa.

The Redbirds led 1-0 after the second inning thanks to a Justin Williams home run. In the later innings, it was Memphis' turn to strand runners on base, as the club left a runner on in each of the seventh-through-ninth innings while trying to mount a comeback.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lane Thomas led off with a single, but R.J. Alvarez struck out the side to pick up his 22nd save of the year for the Express.

Max Schrock was 2-for-4, and Tommy Edman extended his hitting streak to seven games by going 1-for-4.

After Warner allowed 14 hits in 4.1 innings, Tyler Webb came on and got five outs in seven pitches. Conner Greene gave up two hits in 1.2 innings, and Giovanny Gallegos finished the game with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The Redbirds were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Memphis had an outfield assist from Williams, turned two double plays, and had a pickoff by Greene.

The Redbirds head to New Orleans for three games after an off-day tomorrow, before returning to AutoZone Park on Friday for the final regular-season series against Nashville. For more information on single-game tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

