Did the @SoundersFC Deserve a PK Here?
May 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2025
- New York City FC Snaps FC Cincinnati Winning Streak - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Rides Julián Fernández Goal over FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Secures Dominant 5-0 Win Against FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- San Jose Return to Win Column Behind Cristian Espinoza Brace - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Defeats Houston, 2-0, Extends Unbeaten Streak to Four - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Fall to San Jose Earthquakes on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 2-0, to LAFC on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Earns Clean Sheet Against Orlando City SC - Chicago Fire FC
- 'Caps Extend Unbeaten Streak to 10 Matches in All Competitions - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC Defeats St. Louis CITY SC 4-1 Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Suffers 5-0 Defeat to San Diego FC - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Defeats St. Louis CITY SC 4-1 Saturday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Announce Historic Regional Media Partnership with FOX 13 Seattle
- Sounders FC Teams up with Bonneville Environmental Foundation to Invest in Local Nonprofit Organizations as Part of Continued Commitment to Protect Our Planet
- Sounders FC Draws 1-1 with the Colorado Rapids Saturday Night at Dick's Sporting Good Park