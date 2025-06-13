Denied by Mora-Mora!: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 13/14 Winner

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video













United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.