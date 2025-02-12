Delaware Blue Coats vs. Motor City Cruise - Game Highlights
February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats YouTube Video
Check out the Delaware Blue Coats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2025
- Skyhawks Drop Second Set to the Indiana Mad Ants 119-113 - College Park Skyhawks
- Late-Game Heroics Give Squadron Victory over Knicks - Birmingham Squadron
- Stars Shoot to Victory over Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Stars Shoot to Victory over Sioux Falls - Salt Lake City Stars
- Charge Fall to Raptors in Matinee - Cleveland Charge
- Hustle Come Back to Defeat Capitanes on Education Day - Memphis Hustle
- Jenkins Sets Career High in Motor City's Third Consecutive Win - Motor City Cruise
- Mad Ants Acquire Yor Anei from Available Player Pool - Indiana Mad Ants
- Series Preview: at Salt Lake City Stars - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charlotte Hornets Sign Damion Baugh to Two-Way Contract - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Blue Coats Stories
- Delaware Falls to Osceola, 113-104
- Coats Contain Swarm, Win 111-102
- Coats Fall to Charge, 122-110
- Charge Defeat Blue Coats, 112-107
- Coats Cruise Past Motor City, 114-99