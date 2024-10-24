Defenseman Gavin White Loaned to Idaho Steelheads
October 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Gavin White has been loaned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
White, 21, is in his second pro season after tallying 11 assists and a +4 rating with in 49 games with Texas as a rookie in 2023-24. He made his AHL debut Oct. 21, 2023 at Milwaukee and recorded his first point Nov. 11, 2023 vs. the Admirals. Prior to turning pro, White won OHL Championships in back-to-back years with two different teams, helping Hamilton reach the Memorial Cup in 2022 and Peterborough in 2023.
The defenseman from Brockville, Ontario native was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Gavin White with the Texas Stars
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024
- Defenseman Gavin White Loaned to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Scott Walford from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Host Rockford for $2 Beers & $2 Hot Dogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Unveil Season-Long Giveaway Schedule for Select 2024-25 Theme Nights - Rochester Americans
- Cagnoni Scores Twice in 5-2 Win over Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Amerks Cruise to Blowout Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Rallies in Third, Falls 4-2 to Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Defenseman Gavin White Loaned to Idaho Steelheads
- Stars Complete Sweep in Tucson with More Late Heroics
- Dallas Stars Loan Blümel and Petrovic to Texas Stars
- Stars Steal Victory in Tucson with Late Short-Handed Goal
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Matěj Blümel from Texas Stars