Defenseman Gavin White Loaned to Idaho Steelheads

October 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Defenseman Gavin White with the Texas Stars

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Defenseman Gavin White with the Texas Stars(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Gavin White has been loaned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

White, 21, is in his second pro season after tallying 11 assists and a +4 rating with in 49 games with Texas as a rookie in 2023-24. He made his AHL debut Oct. 21, 2023 at Milwaukee and recorded his first point Nov. 11, 2023 vs. the Admirals. Prior to turning pro, White won OHL Championships in back-to-back years with two different teams, helping Hamilton reach the Memorial Cup in 2022 and Peterborough in 2023.

The defenseman from Brockville, Ontario native was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.