Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Calen Addison
October 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 24, that the Silver Knights have signed defenseman Calen Addison to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.
Addison, 24, appeared in 72 NHL games last season, playing 12 for the Minnesota Wild and 60 for the San Jose Sharks, totaling one goal and 17 points. A second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018, Addison has appeared in 152 NHL games for the Wild and Sharks since 2020, registering six goals, 50 points, and 96 penalty minutes.
The Brandon, Manitoba native last played in the AHL during the 2021-22 season with the Iowa Wild. He has played in 77 AHL games with Iowa and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, posting 13 goals, 58 points, and 103 penalty minutes.
Addison was named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team in 2020-21, recording six goals and 22 points in 31 games for Iowa to rank 12th among all rookies in scoring and second among rookie defensemen.
Prior to his professional career, Addison played parts of five seasons from 2015-20 for the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes, where he was coached by current Silver Knights assistant coach, Brent Kisio. With Lethbridge, Addison collected 41 goals and 215 points in 252 WHL games, being named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team in 2020. Addison won a gold medal with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in 2020.
Addison will join the Silver Knights immediately and will wear jersey number 20.
Calen Addison, Defenseman
Birthplace: Brandon, Manitoba
Height: 5-11
Weight: 173 lbs.
Age: 24
Shoots: Right
- Appeared in 72 NHL games in 2023-24 with San Jose and Minnesota
- Has totaled six goals and 50 points in 152 career NHL games
- Has totaled 13 goals and 58 points in 77 career AHL games
- 2021 AHL All-Rookie Team
- 2020 WHL (East) First All-Star Team
- Gold medal for Canada at 2020 World Junior Championship
- Selected in second round, 53rd overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh Penguins
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Calen Addison with the San Jose Barracuda
