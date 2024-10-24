Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: October 24th, 2024

October 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack open up a three-game homestand this weekend to finish the month of October. Following a pair of contests this weekend, the Pack will wrap the month up with a Wednesday night tilt on Oct. 30, against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

After posting a 2-1-0-0 record last weekend, the club enters this homestand with a record of 2-1-0-1 on the season.

Friday, October 25 th, 2024, Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7:00 p.m.) : The second of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Phantoms kicks off this two-game weekend at the XL Center. This is the first of three visits for the Phantoms, who return to Hartford on Nov. 27.

These two foes opened their 2024-25 season against each other on Oct. 12, at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. The Wolf Pack tied the game 3-3 at 18:55 of the third period that night, as Casey Fitzgerald blasted home his first goal with the club on a six-on-four power play.

While the goal earned the Wolf Pack a point, it would not be enough for a victory on this night. Following an entertaining overtime period, a shootout was required. In the shootout, Olle Lycksell broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the third round, while Alexei Kolosov denied Alex Belzile to preserve the win for the Phantoms.

Each team was awarded eight power play tries in the game. The Wolf Pack were 2-for-8, while the Phantoms went 3-for-8. The sides combined for 44 penalty minutes.

Anton Blidh scored the only five-on-five goal of the hockey game, tying the game 2-2 just 5:05 into the third period.

Sunday, October 27 th, 2024, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (4:00 p.m.): The first Sunday home game of the season takes place this weekend as the Thunderbirds return for Round 2 of the 'I-91 Rivalry'. The first meeting, last Friday night at the XL Center, proved to be a thriller as the Pack took a 6-5 victory in the home opener.

Brennan Othmann and Jaroslav Chmelaø each scored twice in the first period, giving the Wolf Pack a 4-2 lead heading into the intermission.

Brett Berard buried the eventual game-winning goal 10:47 into the third period, converting a centering pass from Chmelaø from behind the net to make it 6-4 at the time.

Chmelaø recorded his first multi-goal and three-point (2 g, 1 a) outing in the victory. Berard also scored three points (1 g, 2 a) in the win, while Connor Mackey picked up a pair of assists.

Goaltender Louis Domingue made 29 saves in his 200 th career AHL appearance to collect his 95 th career AHL victory.

Quick Hits:

Following a scoring correction on Monday, defenseman Ryan Siedem has been awarded his first career professional point. Siedem was awarded an assist on Bo Groulx's goal at 14:13 of the first period in Saturday night's 5-4 overtime victory over the Bridgeport Islanders.

With six goals on 24 power play opportunities, the Wolf Pack currently rank seventh in the AHL with a 25% success rate on the skater advantage. The club scored two power play goals in each of their first three games.

Through four games, the Wolf Pack are tied for tenth in the AHL in goals with 14. They are tied with the Syracuse Crunch, who have played one more game.

Be sure to join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission this Friday night at the XL Center!

Sunday will feature the first postgame skate with Wolf Pack players this season! All ticketed fans are welcome to join us on the ice postgame. All participants must sign a waiver and bring their own skates & hold onto them for the duration of the game. Player availability is subject to change.

