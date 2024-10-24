Bears Loan Dalton Smith to South Carolina

October 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Dalton Smith has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Smith, 32, signed an AHL deal with Hershey on Oct. 15 and has yet to see game action for Hershey. Last year he skated in 49 games with the Colorado Eagles, collecting five points (1g, 4a) and 99 penalty minutes. He played alongside current Hershey skaters Spencer Smallman and Brad Hunt and ranked second on the team in penalty minutes. He logged seven fighting majors last season.

The 6'2", 205-pound winger is a veteran of 490 AHL games with Springfield, Syracuse, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, and Colorado, posting 72 points (33g, 39a) and 917 penalty minutes. In his rookie season with the Springfield Falcons in 2012-13, Smith played alongside Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. Smith scored 11 goals with Syracuse in 2014-15, and four times in his AHL career he's posted 100 or more penalty minutes.

The Oshawa, Ontario native played has played in one NHL game with the Buffalo Sabres, making his NHL debut on Dec. 31, 2019 versus Tampa Bay.

Smith's father, Derrick, played 537 NHL games for the Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota North Stars, and Dallas Stars. Additionally, Smith is the nephew of former NHL players Keith and Wayne Primeau, and he is cousins with Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Providence Bruins on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Hershey is back on home ice when it hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for College Night. The first 500 college students in attendance will receive a t-shirt, courtesy of Enck's Trophies and Screen Printing. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.