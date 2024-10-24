LA Kings Loan Pheonix Copley to Reign

October 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Pheonix Copley has been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the team's AHL affiliate.

Copley has played in one game for both the Kings and the Reign this season, winning his lone start with Ontario. He also appeared in LA's loss to Toronto on Oct. 16, logging 27:29 in goal.

The 32-year-old made 19 saves in a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Barracuda for the Reign on Oct. 13. He previously appeared in eight games with the Kings during 2023-24, as well as 37 contests for LA in 2022-23 when he went 24-6-3 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a 0.903 save percentage.

Now in his 11th pro season, Copley joined the Kings as a free agent in July 2022, after spending eight years with the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 76 career regular season NHL games, owning a record of 44-16-8 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and a .899 SV%.

