Bojangles Game Preview: October 25 vs. Bridgeport

October 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are back in action and back defending their home ice as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 3-1-0-0 (2nd Atlantic)

BRI - 1-3-1-0 (7th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 29.4% (3rd) / 91.3% (6th)

BRI - 10.5% (t-22nd) / 84.0% (t-17th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 4.25 GF/Game (t-3rd), 3.00 GA/Game (16th)

BRI - 2.40 GF/Game (25th), 2.80 GA/Game (t-14th)

Head-To-Head

1-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

FAMILIAR FOES

It's early in the season but the Checkers and Islanders have already squared off once during this campaign. The road tilt was Charlotte's second game of the season and featured the visitors pulling off a decisive 3-0 win behind a 21-save shutout from former Islander Ken Appleby between the pipes.

This is the first time this season that the Checkers will have faced a team both on the road and at home.

DYNAMIC TRIO

The Charlotte offense has been buzzing early on, and a big part of that is the play of the trio comprised of Kyle Criscuolo, Ryan McAllister and Aidan McDonough. Criscuolo and McAllister are tied for the team lead in assists, with the former matching a franchise record with four assists in one game last weekend, while the latter started the season with a three-game assist streak. McDonough continues to show an elite nose for the net, having racked up six goals thus far and currently standing with more multi-goal games (2) than games without a goal (1) this season.

IN THE BOX

The Checkers have found themselves in some penalty trouble early on this season. The team ranks 15th in the AHL in penalty minutes overall but is tied for 10th in minor penalties. In fact, the Checkers have been shorthanded at least six times in three of their four games thus far.

The good news for Charlotte is that its penalty kill has been clicking to start the year, currently operating at a 91.3 percent clip that's good for sixth in the league while also posting an AHL-best three shorthanded goals.

The Islanders come to town with a 10.5 percent conversion rate on the man advantage, but they boast plenty of offensive talent, including a pair of former Checkers in Chris Terry and Julien Gauthier.

CARRICK'S CONSISTENCY

Trevor Carrick has been a strong presence in his return to the Charlotte blue liner. The veteran defenseman is the only Checkers skater to register a point in every game that they've dressed for.

THE QUOTES

Forward Ryan McAllister on his chemistry with Kyle Criscuolo and Aidan McDonough

"We were together during training camp and the three of us got pretty close. We're together on the power play right now and it's been good. I like finding those guys and - we're super close in the room and it's been awesome."

Forward Aidan McDonough on the team's outlook this week

"I think it's more about our game and what we can clean up a little bit. Learning from last weekend - first game we played great and then probably took our foot off the throttle a little on Saturday. Few tweaks, few things we think we can improve on, and we're looking forward to doing that this weekend. "

Forward Will Lockwood on the team's early success

"I think we have done a good job of learning the systems pretty quickly. There's a few adjustments obviously, but there's always going to be adjustments that we make throughout the year. I think we've done a good job of finding an identity pretty early and that's something that we can build on."

Lockwood on the team's identity

"I think ideally we want to play tight and put the puck in the net. We don't want to play that run and gun game, that's not our identity. It's nice to know that we can score and do those things, but ideally we're putting the puck in the net and playing really tight, wearing teams down."

THE INFO

Friday is Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Compare Foods! There will be live music from Wanda Lopez and Greazy Keyz and face painting pregame, WBTV's Jorge Andres will be serving as a guest emcee alongside Kendall Smith, the Red Line Club will be serving two special items in esquites and pork and cheese pupusas and there will be special edition merch available at the merch stand!

On Saturday we're celebrating Oktoberfest!! Fans can get a game ticket, a drink ticket and a special edition bottle opener for just $45, then they can come join our pregame party featuring drink sampling from Pilot Brewing, Resident Culture, Sycamore Brewing, Wicked Weed Brewing, Clubtails and Weldon Mills Distillery, currywurst samples, live music from Greazy Keyz and more!

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this weekend, both games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

