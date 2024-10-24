Amerks Unveil Season-Long Giveaway Schedule for Select 2024-25 Theme Nights

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their season-long giveaway schedule for select theme nights throughout the 2024-25 season.

The 2024-25 promotional schedule features must-have giveaways ranging from custom hats and rally towels to mini jerseys and trading cards.

New for this season, fans can purchase direct and convenient access to team giveaways through the Promo Power Play powered by DASH. For only $125, fans will receive up to 10 giveaways with the potential for more, allowing ultimate convenience to secure their items without the hassle of arriving early or waiting in lines.

Fans will also have access to past giveaway items that were distributed earlier this season, including the magnet schedule presented by Nissan and koozie presented by Genesee Brew House, as part of the package.

Upcoming promotional nights for the 2024-25 season along with their corresponding giveaways are listed below. Additional information on this year's promotional schedule can be found at www.amerks.com/promos.

Theme/Promotional Nights

Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Summer Freeze Summer meets winter in the last home game before the annual Christmas break, featuring specialty jerseys which will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game. All proceeds benefitting the Seneca Park Zoo. Amerks beach towels to the first 1,500 fans in attendance!

Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Utica Comets - Segar & Sciortino Hat Night The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an Amerks-branded hat, courtesy of Segar and Sciortino.

Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Valentine's Day powered by DASH An all-inclusive Hockey is for Everyone celebration featuring rally towels to the first 2,500 fans in attendance! Specialty jerseys which will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Laval Rocket - Kids Day presented by NY's 529 College Savings Plan Let the kids take charge at Kids Day, featuring ticket deals for kids and families, a ton of pregame activities, and kid involvement in our game presentation. Drawstring backpack giveaway to the first 5,000 fans. Join the Moose and his local mascot friends for a day of kid-friendly activities.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Toronto Marlies - Teddy Bear Toss Benefitting the Pirate Toy Fund and featuring pirate hats to the first 1,000 kids! Pirate hat giveaway to the first 1,000 kids in attendance.

Friday, March 28 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Hometown Heroes presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union Join us to honor Rochester's Frontline Workers as well as local police officers, fire fighters, EMT's and all First Responders! Pregame matchup between the Rochester Police Dept. and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Amerks shield logo keychain giveaway to the first 2,500 fans through the doors!

Friday, April 11 vs. Laval Rocket - Hall of Fame Night Join us as we induct the newest member into the Amerks Hall of Fame! Mini-jersey giveaway to the first 2,500 fans to commemorate our newest inductee.

Friday, April 18 vs. Toronto Marlies - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Genesee Regional Bank Prizes and giveaways throughout the night, including a giveaway item courtesy of Genesee Regional Bank for the regular season home finale! Presentation of year-end team awards. Portable Power Bank giveaway for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Genesee Regional Bank.

Additional details on the events above will be available closer to each game while additional promotional nights may be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Amerks 2024-25 single-game tickets start at just $10 while Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

