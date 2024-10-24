Iowa Rallies in Third, Falls 4-2 to Milwaukee

October 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild battled back from a two-goal third period deficit to tie the game but ultimately fell 4-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night. Michael Milne and Sammy Walker each scored for Iowa in the loss.

Fedor Svechkov opened the scoring for Milwaukee at 14:43 of the first period with a breakaway wrister past the glove of Jesper Wallstedt (21 saves).

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 8-7 and led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Vinnie Hinostroza split the Wild defense and beat Wallstedt over the blocker on the power play at 8:21 of the middle frame to double Milwaukee's lead.

The Wild outshot the Admirals 20-16 through two periods but trailed 2-0.

Milne pulled Iowa back within one when he redirected Walker's turnaround bid through Matthew Murray (30 saves) 1:45 into the third. Hunter Haight also earned an assist on Milne's goal.

Walker tied the contest at 2-2 just 1:38 later with the Wild on the man advantage. After Kyle Masters sent a point shot into a body in front and off the end wall, Walker squeezed the puck past Murray from the bottom of the left circle.

Reid Schaefer provided the visitors with the game-winner with 8:10 remaining when he tipped a point shot by Jack Matier over Wallstedt.

Kevin Wall added an empty net goal for Milwaukee at 18:08 of the third period.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 32-25. The Wild went 1-for-4 with the man advantage while the Admirals finished 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa travels to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday at 7 p.m. to visit the Texas Stars.

