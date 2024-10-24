Cagnoni Scores Twice in 5-2 Win over Knights

October 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (4-1-0-0) got a pair of goals from rookie defenseman Luca Cagnoni and three assists from rookie forward Colin Graf en-route to a 5-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (1-4-0-0) on Wednesday night at the Lee's Family Forum. Yaroslav Askarov was sharp, improving to 3-0 on the season as he made 26 stops.

After Wednesday's win, the Barracuda have now won three in a row for the first time since February of 2023 and are 4-11-1-1 all-time in Las Vegas/Henderson.

In the first period, the Barracuda managed just six shots, but on their third of the game, Graf circled the net and found Cagnoni (3) drifting down from the point and the 19-year-old ripped in his third goal of the year, and third in as many games at 15:59. The Barracuda would add to their lead in the dying seconds of the first as Graf stripped the puck from a Silver Knight below the goal line and found Andrew Poturalski (1) in the slot for his first of the year. The Barracuda finished the period with just six shots but led 2-0.

In the second, on their third power play, San Jose made it 3-0 as Scott Sabourin (2) tipped in a Joey Keane point shot at 9:14. Three minutes later, Dyson Mayo would end Askarov's shutout streak at 152 minutes and 10 seconds as he picked the far left corner from the right point. But at 15:07, Brandon Coe gained the line, circled the net, and centered the puck into the low slot and Cagnoni (4) managed to find it in traffic and put home his second of the game to make it 4-1.

In the final 20 minutes, Coe (1) slipped behind the defense and went backhand-to-forehand for his first of the year to extend his team's lead to four. The Matyas Sapovaliv (2) made it 5-2 at 11:57 after a Barracuda miscue but it was all the offense the Knights could produce.

The Barracuda return to the ice on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. to face off with the Silver Knights in Henderson before returning home on Wednesday, Oct. 30 to play the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

