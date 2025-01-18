Dawgs Stifle Bulls in 2-1 Home Win

January 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (16-9-3) locked down the offensive output by the Birmingham Bulls (14-12-3) on Saturday night, scoring twice in the first period and holding on the rest of the way food a 2-1 victory at Berglund Center. Austyn Roudebush stopped 24-of-25 shots faced in net for Roanoke, Stephen Alvo's power play goal proved to be the game-winning goal, and Carson Gallagher scored for the Dawgs as well.

It was a strong first period from Roanoke, as the hosts outshot Birmingham 15-6 in the first 20 minutes. The opener came at 7:23, after Matt O'Dea blew by Birmingham's Jamie Dorsey on the right wing and snapped a shot from the right wing. O'Dea's shot was saved straight to Gallagher, and Gallagher backhanded the puck into the net to make it 1-0 for Roanoke. The Dawgs then had two power play chances, and capitalized on the latter. Nick Ford dropped the puck off to the overlapping Alvo above the left-wing circle, and Alvo unleashed a missile of a slapshot to double the advantage at 13:54. After a successful penalty kill by the Dawgs, Birmingham's Ben Higgins received a five-minute major and a match penalty for spearing Roanoke's Bryce Martin in the face at 18:19. Roanoke led 2-0 and had 3:19 left of a major power play heading to the second period.

The Dawgs failed to take advantage of that major power play that carried over from the first period, notching just one shot on goal in the three-plus minutes of the man-advantage before the Bulls got back to full strength. Special teams continued to make an impact in the period, as the Bulls would capitalize on their second power play chance of the night. A shot from the center point by Trevor Thurston found the back of the net at 7:29 to cut Roanoke's advantage to 2-1. The Bulls outshot the Dawgs 10-5 in the period, and it was a one-goal game heading to the third period.

Roanoke played great defense down the stretch, killing off one Birmingham power play and holding the Bulls to just nine shots on goal in the third period. Each team had two players per side head to the box at 7:32 following a scrum in the Birmingham zone, and both teams had one power play chance, but the story in the closing minutes revolved around the defensive work rate of the Dawgs and some clutch stops by Roudebush to see out the win. The Dawgs collected five-of-six points during their three-game home weekend, and Saturday's result marked the seventh time in the last nine meetings between Roanoke and Birmingham that the game has been decided by just one goal.

Austin Lotz stopped 27-of-29 shots faced in net for the Bulls. Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stay home on Friday, January 24 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

