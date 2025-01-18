Rivermen Sign Defenseman Ayodele Adeniye

January 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that they have signed defenseman Ayodele Adeniye to the active roster ahead of their matchup against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Adeniye, a native of Columbus, Ohio, comes to the Rivermen after playing 12 games with the Allen Americans in the ECHL. Before starting his professional career Adeniye played for a single season with the University of Alabama-Huntsville before transferring to Adrien University where he helped the Bulldogs to an NCAA-Division III national championship in 2022 and back-to-back conference championships in 2022 and 2023 along with Rivermen defenseman Chase Spencer.

Adeniye and the Rivermen will be in action this evening as Peoria hosts the Evansville Thunderbolts at Carver Arena. Face-off for the second of three straight games at home for the Rivermen this weekend is set for 7:15 pm.

