Game Preview: January 18 vs Fayetteville
January 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a heartbreaking shootout loss in a thrilling comeback effort Friday night, the Ice Flyers look to bounce back Saturday evening as they host the Fayetteville Marksmen for Wiener Dog Race Night.
Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: FloSports
Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.
Ice Flyers Record: 8-19-1-3 (20 Points)
Marksmen Record: 18-11-2-0 (38 Points)
PROMO INFO
- Tonight's game will feature a record 120 dachshunds competing for gold during the intermissions for Wiener Dog Race Night
- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation
- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #4 Troy Button's Jersey.
WHAT ARE WE WEARING?
The team will be wearing their white uniforms.
WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?
Home: Sunday, Jan. 19 | Savings Sunday presented by Bubba's 33 | Get Tickets | 4PM
Kids 12 and under can get 50% off their tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.
