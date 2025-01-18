Game Preview: January 18 vs Fayetteville

January 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a heartbreaking shootout loss in a thrilling comeback effort Friday night, the Ice Flyers look to bounce back Saturday evening as they host the Fayetteville Marksmen for Wiener Dog Race Night.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 8-19-1-3 (20 Points)

Marksmen Record: 18-11-2-0 (38 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's game will feature a record 120 dachshunds competing for gold during the intermissions for Wiener Dog Race Night

- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #4 Troy Button's Jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their white uniforms.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Sunday, Jan. 19 | Savings Sunday presented by Bubba's 33 | Get Tickets | 4PM

Kids 12 and under can get 50% off their tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

