Wilkie, Baer Lead Rivermen To 3-1 Victory Over Evansville

January 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Alec Baer and Zach Wilkie led the way for Peoria as the Rivermen captain notched a game-winning goal and an assist while Wilkie assisted on all three of Peoria's tallies to lead the Rivermen to a 3-1 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday night at Carver Arena.

Carlos Fornaris was able to deflect a power-play point shot from Zach Wilkie midway through the first period to put the Rivermen up 1-0 on the Thunderbolts. But Evansville continued to battle and was rewarded with a tying goal with just 15 seconds remaining in the first period to even the contest up 1-1

The Rivermen were able to take the lead on a delayed penalty call early in the second period as Zach Wilkie took the puck back at the right-wing circle. Holding on to the puck, he found Alec Baer in the opposite circle. Baer one-timed the pass into the back of the net to put the Rivermen up 2-1. Soon after, Jake Vaughn deflected a pass from Braydon Barker into the back of the net as he stood in the low slot and just directed Barker's pass in past Evansville goaltender Cole Ceci. Though the Thunderbolts pressed hard at points in the period, outshooting the Rivermen 15-11, goaltender Colby Muise held firm to their two-goal lead.

Evansville pressed hard in the third period, but Muise and the Rivermen held them off to secure the 3-1 victory. Muise made 25 saves on 26 Evansville shots and the Rivermen improved to 19-5-2-2 on the season. The Rivermen will be back in action on Sunday afternoon against the Knoxville Ice Bears in the first meeting between the two teams at 3:15 pm at Carver Arena.

