Thunderbolts Split Weekend Series in Peoria

January 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria, Ill.: Although they were unable to pull off the sweep following their 4-3 win on Friday, the Thunderbolts held their ground and gave Peoria all they could handle, as the Rivermen took Saturday's rematch in Peoria by a 3-1 score. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, January 24th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 7:05pm CT.

Down 1-0 following a Peoria goal from Carlos Fornaris at 8:18, Evansville rallied to tie the game in the first period's final minute, as Logan vande Meerakker scored from Matt Dorsey and Scott Kirton with only 15 seconds remaining. Tough bounces cost the Thunderbolts in the second period, despite outshooting the Rivermen 15-11 in the middle frame, as Alec Baer scored at 6:09 off a scramble at the Evansville net on a delayed penalty, followed by a power play goal from Jake Vaughan at 14:32 to give the Rivermen a 3-1 lead. The Thunderbolts were simply unable to find a way to beat Colby Muise in the final 40 minutes, with Matthew Hobbs hitting the post in the fading seconds to no avail, as Evansville fell just short by the 3-1 score, still taking two wins out of the three game road-stand, a pleasant overall result as Evansville returns home for their next three games to conclude their January schedule.

Vande Meerakker finished with Evansville's lone goal of the night, while Cole Ceci finished with 19 saves on 22 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Friday, February 7th at Ford Center, face-off set for 7:05pm CT.

