SPHL Announces Suspensions

January 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Birmingham's Carson Rose

Birmingham's Carson Rose has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 146, Birmingham at Roanoke, played on Friday, January 17.

Rose was assessed a match penalty under Rule 62.4, Spearing, at 14:22 of the third period.

Rose will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Roanoke.

Evansville's Cameron MacPhee

Evansville's Cameron MacPhee has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 150, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, January 17.

MacPhee was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 11:10 of the first period.

MacPhee will miss Evansville's game tonight against Peoria.

Peoria's Nick Gullo

Peoria's Nick Gullo has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 150, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, January 17.

Gullo was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-Footing, at 20:00 of the first period.

Gullo will miss Peoria's game tonight against Evansville.

