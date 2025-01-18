SPHL Announces Suspensions
January 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:
Birmingham's Carson Rose
Birmingham's Carson Rose has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 146, Birmingham at Roanoke, played on Friday, January 17.
Rose was assessed a match penalty under Rule 62.4, Spearing, at 14:22 of the third period.
Rose will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Roanoke.
Evansville's Cameron MacPhee
Evansville's Cameron MacPhee has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 150, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, January 17.
MacPhee was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 11:10 of the first period.
MacPhee will miss Evansville's game tonight against Peoria.
Peoria's Nick Gullo
Peoria's Nick Gullo has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 150, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, January 17.
Gullo was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-Footing, at 20:00 of the first period.
Gullo will miss Peoria's game tonight against Evansville.
