Mayhem Lose Tight Game to Havoc

January 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(HUNTSVILLE, Ala.) - In a low event contest, the Mayhem fell to the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 for the second night in a row.

The Havoc capitalized on an early power play, as Dysen Skinner made an initial save, but the rebound was available for Connor Fries to put Huntsville on top early.

The Mayhem started to swing momentum in their favor in the second, punctuated by a fight between Chris Hunt and Buster Larsson where Hunt took care of business. He was assessed an extra minor penalty, but after killing the penalty, the Mayhem brought the puck into the zone and Jarret Kup scored his third goal of the season to tie the game at one.

In the third, Skinner had trouble corralling a rebound on a shot from range early in the period, allowing Robbie Fisher to give Huntsville the lead once again. The Mayhem mounted an attack with the extra skater, but ultimately fell short for the third time this weekend.

The Mayhem return home for Country Night on Friday, January 24 at 7 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.