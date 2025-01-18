Ice Bears Drop Tight Road Contest 4-2

The Knoxville Ice Bears carried the lead into the third period, but back-to-back goals by Quad City ultimately led to a 4-2 defeat to the Storm at Vibrant Arena Saturday night.

Eric Olson had a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick for Knoxville-his second of the season. The Storm have won five straight games.

Quad City took the lead on an unfortunate bounce for Knoxville at 6:48 of the first. Carson Vance's clearing attempt took an awkward ricochet off the glass and sat in the zone for Tyler Vanuden, who slipped the puck to Artyom Zhuk. Zhuk's wrist shot from the right circle beat Stephen Mundinger's blocker to make it 1-0.

The Ice Bears appeared to tie the game with a Jimmy Soper redirect, but the goal was waived off for being played with a high stick.

Dawson McKinney scored before the first intermission with a rebound in front of the crease with 55 seconds remaining. Sebastian Miedema's shot from the point bounced off the left pad of Roni Salmenkangas and McKinney cleaned up the loose puck.

Knoxville took its first lead of the night when Olson scored from the left circle at 5:39 of the second. McKinney kept the puck in the zone on the forecheck and worked the puck to Brayden Stannard at the half-wall. Stannard slipped a pass to Olson, who beat Salmenkangas over his glove side.

Leif Mattson scored on a broken play in the Knoxville zone and slid a backhand underneath Mundinger at 5:36 of the third. The Storm retook the lead two minutes later when Brandon Stojcevski scored from the left circle. Jordan Henderson added an empty-net goal in the final minute to complete the scoring.

Mundinger made 32 saves for Knoxville.

Knoxville visits Peoria Sunday afternoon. Quad City is at Macon next Friday.

