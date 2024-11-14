Davis' Hat-Trick Propels Rush to Victory in Boise

November 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(BOISE, Idaho)- Brett Davis' first professional hat-trick, phenomenal goaltending from Matt Radomsky, and timely special teams gave the Rapid City Rush its second consecutive win in a 5-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday.

Davis, who missed the last two games to be with family over the weekend, got the scoring started for Rapid City with a shorthanded goal. Brady Pouteau earned a takeaway, picked up Davis on a 2-on-0, then fed him the puck to start the scoring in the first period.

Ryan Wagner added a power play goal in the second period on a snipe from the top of the left circle. Just over a minute later, Davis came through again, burying a 2-on-1 wrist shot to the left side of the net to give the Rush a 3-0 lead.

Idaho scored twice in the third period to cut the Rush lead to two, but Rapid City also came through with two goals in the period. Chaz Smedsrud whacked home a hard centering pass from Ryan Wagner halfway through the period to give the Rush a cushion again. Finally, with Idaho's net empty, Brett Davis cashed in for his third goal of the night.

Idaho kept the heat on Matt Radomsky all night, but the Rush's goaltender stood just as tall as he did on Saturday to earn his second straight win. Radomsky made 47 saves on 49 shots, tied for the second-most saves he has made in his professional career. The Winnipeg native has earned first star of the night honors in back-to-back games.

The Rush also played icebreakers for the first time this season as it scored the first goal of the night. Not only that, Rapid City scored the first three goals and earned some breathing room for the team.

With this victory, the Rush has already matched its win total against Idaho from last season, another step in the right direction for a young, hungry hockey team. After an off day on Thursday, Rapid City looks to win the week against Idaho on Friday.

Next game: Friday, November 15 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

