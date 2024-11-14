Everblades Skate Past Gladiators in Day Game 5-2

November 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades defenseman Connor Doherty

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades defenseman Connor Doherty(Florida Everblades)

DULUTH, GA - The Florida Everblades dominated the Atlanta Gladiators in a high-scoring morning affair on Thursday, November 14th, securing a 5-2 victory at Gas South Arena.

The first period saw a fast-paced, back-and-forth battle between the two teams. The Everblades struck first, with Tyler Kobryn finding the net early in the period. Florida continued to apply pressure, dominating possession and generating numerous scoring chances. However, the Gladiators' defense held strong, and the period ended with the Everblades leading 1-0.

The Gladiators finally broke through in the second period, with Michael Marchesan and Andrew Jarvis scoring goals to take a 2-1 lead. However, the Everblades quickly responded, with Kade Landry tying the game with his first professional goal. The period ended with 2-2.

The Everblades regained the lead late in the third period, with Kyle Betts scoring the third Everblades goal of the game. Collin Theisen then took over, scoring two goals in quick succession to extend the lead. With an empty net, Theisen added another goal to seal the 5-2 victory for the Everblades.

Will Cranley was solid in net for Florida, stopping 25 of 27 shots. Atlanta's Ethan Haider took the loss, allowing five goals on 27 shots.

The Everblades will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to Greenville to face the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, November 16th.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.