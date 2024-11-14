Bison Return to Grossinger Motors Arena this Weekend

Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison host two games at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3p.m. Saturday's game theme will feature Country Night and Sunday's game is Sunday Family Fun Day.

On Saturday, the Bison will debut the Chuck-a-Puck intermission promotion brought to you by Lil Beaver Brewing. Fans can purchase foam pucks (1 for $1 or 6 for $5) to toss onto the ice to win a grand prize of $100 by landing on the center ice faceoff dot. Other prizes are obtainable from Maguire's Pub, Cottage Care, Keg Grove Brewing Company and Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge and Eatery.

Country Night concession deals are highlighted with $8 BBQ pulled pork sandwiches and 16-ounce domestic cans for $6. Country themed music will be featured during the game with country themed production and promotions throughout.

In addition, there will be a ticket giveaway to an upcoming country artist concert at Grossinger Motors Arena. This yet to be announced artist is a multi-award-winning artist. The Bison Blimp will be drifting around during an intermission sending Moe's Southwest Grill FREE burrito or bowl cards to fans.

Sunday Family Fun Day features KIDS EAT FREE with a voucher for a hot dog, chips, soda and cookie. Following the final horn, all fans are welcome to join the Bison players for a post-game skate and get autographs.

Single-game pricing starts as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

