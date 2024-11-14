Cam McDonald Recalled to American Hockey League
November 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Cam McDonald has been recalled to the Bridgeport Islanders.
McDonald, 23, played in nine games for the Railers this season to open up his professional career. He had five assists, four penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating to start the season. McDonald was on a three-game point streak to start the season, recording four assists and leading the team in points at the time. He joins Christian Krygier and Justin Gill in Bridgeport, who were each called up earlier this year.
