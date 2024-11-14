Everblades Score Four Unanswered Goals, Rally to Beat Gladiators 5-2 on Education Day

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (3-7-2-0) were beaten by the Florida Everblades (8-2-0-0) by a final score of 5-2 on Thursday morning, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

In front of a sold out crowd of 8,027, Ethan Haider got the start for the Gladiators, while Will Cranley played in between the pipes for the Everblades.

Former Gladiator Tyler Kobryn (2) opened the scoring for Florida at 3:13 of the first period, batting a puck out of midair and through Ethan Haider.

At the end of the first, the Glads were down 1-0 to the Everblades, out-shooting their bitter rivals 7-6.

The Gladiators would get on the board 14:13 into the second, with Michael Marchesan (2) deflecting an Easton Armstrong shot into the net.

Just one minute and eleven seconds later, at 15:24, Atlanta would strike once more, as defenseman Andrew Jarvis (1) scored his first goal as a pro.

Before the second period was out, at 18:25, Florida defenseman Kaden Landry (1) joined the rush, and ripped a shot over Ethan Haider's glove to re-tie the score.

At 17:14 of the third period, Florida would score the eventual game-winner, as forward Kyle Betts deposited his own rebound after a pass from beneath the goal line.

Colin Theisen (4) scored another 64 seconds later, wiring a wrist shot past Haider and into the top corner of the net. Colin Theisen (5) sealed the game with another goal, this time an empty net marker at 19:38, adding to his impressive afternoon.

Ethan Haider stopped 20 out of 24 shots in the loss for the Gladiators, while Will Cranley made 25 saves on 27 shots in the win for Florida.

