Tahoe Knight Monsters Seize First Meeting with Oilers
November 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
STATELINE, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 4-0 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Wednesday night.
Simone Pinard drove through the neutral zone for a breakaway, five-hole goal on Tahoe's first shot of the game 2:37 into the action. Pinard put Tahoe up 2-0 exactly 10 minutes later, clapping home a one timer set up by Bear Hughes on a seam pass. Hughes linked up with Pinard for the third time of the frame with 3:36 left in the period, securing Pinard an opening-frame hat trick.
Jordan Papirny and Vyacheslav Buteyets stood tall through the second period, maintaining the score line through the frame.
Pinard closed the score 4-0, delivering all four strikes in the game. Jordan Papirny finished the game with a 36-save shutout, the first in franchise history.
The Oilers aim to bounce back against the Knight Monsters on Friday, Nov. 15 in Stateline, Nevada at 9:30 p.m. CT at Tahoe Blue Event Center.
