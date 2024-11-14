ECHL Transactions - November 14
November 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 14, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Keeghan Howdeshell, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F signed contract
delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Cole Ceci, G signed contract
add Jonny Evans, F activated from reserve
delete Mark Sinclair, G loaned to Chicago Wolves
Cincinnati:
add Mason McCarty, F acquired from Rapid City 11/11
add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve
delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Cleveland
delete Ryan McCleary, D placed on reserve
Indy:
add Lucas Brenton, D assigned by Rockford
delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
add Samuel Hlavaj, G assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
add Olivier Nadeau, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve
add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve
delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on reserve
delete Jonathan Hampton, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
delete Garrett Klotz, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Jeremy Davidson, F activated from reserve
delete Tyler Weiss, F placed on reserve
delete Jacob Graves, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Toledo:
add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids
delete Gage Alexander, G placed on reserve
delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
delete Roman Kinal, D recalled by San Diego
Utah:
add Adam Berg, F signed contract
delete Chase Hartje, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Worcester:
delete Cam McDonald, D recalled by Bridgeport
