ECHL Transactions - November 14

November 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 14, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Keeghan Howdeshell, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F signed contract

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Cole Ceci, G signed contract

add Jonny Evans, F activated from reserve

delete Mark Sinclair, G loaned to Chicago Wolves

Cincinnati:

add Mason McCarty, F acquired from Rapid City 11/11

add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Cleveland

delete Ryan McCleary, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add Lucas Brenton, D assigned by Rockford

delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

add Samuel Hlavaj, G assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

add Olivier Nadeau, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve

add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on reserve

delete Jonathan Hampton, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

delete Garrett Klotz, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Jeremy Davidson, F activated from reserve

delete Tyler Weiss, F placed on reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids

delete Gage Alexander, G placed on reserve

delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

delete Roman Kinal, D recalled by San Diego

Utah:

add Adam Berg, F signed contract

delete Chase Hartje, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Worcester:

delete Cam McDonald, D recalled by Bridgeport

