Adam Berg Returns to the Utah Grizzlies

November 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are reuniting with forward Adam Berg as he signs with the club after starting the season with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers.

Berg played in 9 games with the Panthers this season, scoring 1 assist. Berg was a teammate in Nottingham with 2023-24 Grizzlies defenseman Quinn Wichers. He was also a teammate in Nottingham with Logan Neilson, the brother of current Grizzlies forward Cade Neilson.

Last season Berg scored 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 50 games with the Grizzlies. His best month came in January 2023 where he scored 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 13 games. Berg also has 27 games of ECHL experience with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He played his college hockey at Brock University from 2018-2023. He was outstanding in his senior season at Brock, scoring 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 games.

The Grizzlies are at Allen on Friday and Saturday night. The next homestand for the Grizzlies is on November 27, 29-30 vs Indy and December 4, 6-7 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

