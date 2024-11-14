Steelheads Fall 5-2 vs. Rush

November 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (6-5-0-0, 12pts) fell to the Rapid City Rush (2-6-1-2, 7pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 5-2 in front of 5,273 fans, the fifth sellout crowd of the season. Idaho and Rapid City continue their season Friday and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Despite outshooting Rapid City 20-8 in the first period Idaho trailed 1-0 as Brett Davis scored a short-handed goal at 8:58.

The Rush extended their lead to 3-0 in the second period on power-play goal from Ryan Wagner at 6:20 and an even strength score from Davis 70 seconds later.

Five minutes into the third period Idaho got on the board thanks to Justin Ertel (3rd). Trevor Zins left the puck for Ertel at the top of the right circle where he let a low wrist shot short-sided past Matt Radomsky making it 3-1 on Idaho's 39th shot of the game. 4:16 later Chaz Smedsrud gave the Rush back a three-goal lead. At 11:13 of the stanza Lynden McCallum (4th) made it a 4-2 game. Matt Register worked down the left point and cut through the left circle where he fed McCallum out the top of the crease. His initial drive to the net was turned away by Radomsky but he was able to stuff home the rebound. Brett Davis capped off the evening with a hat-trick scoring an empty-netter with 1:54 left handing the Rush a 5-2 win.

Bryan Thomson made 32 saves on 36 shots in the loss while Matt Radomsky made 47 saves on 49 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Matt Radomsky (RC)

2) Brett Davis (RC)

3) Ryan Wagner (RC)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 0-for-5 on the power-play while Rapid City was 1-for-1.

Idaho produced a game high 49 shots while Rapid City put up 37.

Reece Harsch (IR), Sam Sternschein (IR), Tomas Sholl (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), and Slava Demin (INJ), and did not dress for Idaho.

Connor MacEachern recorded his second multi-point game of the year with a goal and an assist.

Lynden McCallum has three goals in his last four games.

Matt Register extended his point-streak to four games and is now one point shy of 500 career ECHL points.

C.J. Walker has (2-1-3) in his last five games.

Connor MacEachern recorded a game high eight shots.

