Dariq Whitehead Scored Career-High 30 PTS & Hit GAME-WINNING 3PT in Nets' Win over Magic!
February 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 23, 2025
- Nets Complete Regular Season Sweep against Magic - Long Island Nets
- Charge Defeated at Home - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Comeback Falls Short in Long Island - Osceola Magic
- Season High from Quinones Pushes Birmingham to Win at Cleveland - Birmingham Squadron
- South Bay Lakers Take Down Valley Suns 118-98 - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.