Danbury Hat Tricks Host Motor City Rockers Friday Night

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks return home for the first game in a two-game series against the Motor City Rockers on Friday night.

The Hat Tricks return home in first place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Empire Division (13-1-1) but with a regulation loss after a 5-0 defeat against the Columbus River Dragons last weekend.

Motor City (12-3-3) enters the weekend second placed in the Continental Division. These two teams met at the Big Boy Arena in Fraser, MI back on November 18th & 19th. Both games went into overtime and the Hat Tricks emerged victorious in both matchups. Jonny Ruiz scored the OT winner on the 18th while Dmitry Kuzntesov potted the decisive goal on the 19th.

Puck drop is 7:30 PM ET. To get your tickets, click on this link.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel with Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny on the call.

